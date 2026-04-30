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AVGO

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, KLAC, FTNT

April 30, 2026 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 147,835 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 12,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 5,266 contracts, representing approximately 526,600 underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 857,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1450 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,700 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) saw options trading volume of 29,329 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 7,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,900 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, KLAC options, or FTNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 PEY Stock Predictions
 ETF Fund Flows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> PEY Stock Predictions-> ETF Fund Flows-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
KLAC
FTNT

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