Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, KLAC, FTNT

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 5,266 contracts, representing approximately 526,600 underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 857,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1450 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,700 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1450 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) saw options trading volume of 29,329 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 7,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,900 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, KLAC options, or FTNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
PEY Stock Predictions
ETF Fund Flows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.