Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, KLAC, FTNT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 147,835 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026 , with 12,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 5,266 contracts, representing approximately 526,600 underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 857,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1450 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,700 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) saw options trading volume of 29,329 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 7,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,900 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, KLAC options, or FTNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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