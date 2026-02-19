Markets
AVGO

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, AXON, ORCL

February 19, 2026 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 149,256 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 7,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) saw options trading volume of 6,134 contracts, representing approximately 613,400 underlying shares or approximately 55% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 168,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 18,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, AXON options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Paying Stocks
 INST market cap history
 Institutional Holders of SITO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Paying Stocks-> INST market cap history-> Institutional Holders of SITO-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
AXON
ORCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.