Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, AXON, ORCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 149,256 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 7,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) saw options trading volume of 6,134 contracts, representing approximately 613,400 underlying shares or approximately 55% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 168,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 18,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

