Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVBP, VIAV, ASTS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ArriVent Biopharma Inc (Symbol: AVBP), where a total volume of 4,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 404,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78% of AVBP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026 , with 1,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,700 underlying shares of AVBP. Below is a chart showing AVBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Viavi Solutions Inc (Symbol: VIAV) saw options trading volume of 43,300 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of VIAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VIAV. Below is a chart showing VIAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 123,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 8,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,500 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVBP options, VIAV options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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