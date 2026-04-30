Markets
AVBP

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVBP, VIAV, ASTS

April 30, 2026 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ArriVent Biopharma Inc (Symbol: AVBP), where a total volume of 4,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 404,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78% of AVBP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 1,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,700 underlying shares of AVBP. Below is a chart showing AVBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Viavi Solutions Inc (Symbol: VIAV) saw options trading volume of 43,300 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of VIAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VIAV. Below is a chart showing VIAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 123,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 8,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,500 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVBP options, VIAV options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks
 ADCT Average Annual Return
 Low Priced Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks-> ADCT Average Annual Return-> Low Priced Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVBP
VIAV
ASTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.