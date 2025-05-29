Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ASTS, DXC, MSCI

DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) options are showing a volume of 7,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 726,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,100 underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) options are showing a volume of 1,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 184,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of MSCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 448,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,600 underlying shares of MSCI. Below is a chart showing MSCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.