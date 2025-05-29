Markets
ASTS

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ASTS, DXC, MSCI

May 29, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS), where a total volume of 46,732 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025, with 3,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,300 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) options are showing a volume of 7,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 726,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,100 underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) options are showing a volume of 1,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 184,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of MSCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 448,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,600 underlying shares of MSCI. Below is a chart showing MSCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ASTS options, DXC options, or MSCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Energy Stocks
 SPGM shares outstanding history
 ZNTE shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Energy Stocks-> SPGM shares outstanding history-> ZNTE shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ASTS
DXC
MSCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.