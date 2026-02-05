Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ASO, HSY, ATEX

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 7,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 791,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,900 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Anterix Inc (Symbol: ATEX) saw options trading volume of 1,367 contracts, representing approximately 136,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of ATEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,500 underlying shares of ATEX. Below is a chart showing ATEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
