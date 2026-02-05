Markets
ASO

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ASO, HSY, ATEX

February 05, 2026 — 03:52 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), where a total of 6,258 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 625,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 2,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,600 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 7,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 791,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,900 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Anterix Inc (Symbol: ATEX) saw options trading volume of 1,367 contracts, representing approximately 136,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of ATEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,500 underlying shares of ATEX. Below is a chart showing ATEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ASO options, HSY options, or ATEX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

