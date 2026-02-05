Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ASO, HSY, ATEX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), where a total of 6,258 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 625,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026 , with 2,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,600 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 7,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 791,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,900 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Anterix Inc (Symbol: ATEX) saw options trading volume of 1,367 contracts, representing approximately 136,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of ATEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,500 underlying shares of ATEX. Below is a chart showing ATEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ASO options, HSY options, or ATEX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.