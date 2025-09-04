Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: APP, THC, BAC

September 04, 2025 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 50,591 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 2,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) options are showing a volume of 7,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 717,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.7% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 934,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,700 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 260,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 31,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APP options, THC options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

