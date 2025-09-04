Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: APP, THC, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 50,591 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025 , with 2,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) options are showing a volume of 7,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 717,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.7% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 934,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,700 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 260,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 31,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APP options, THC options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

