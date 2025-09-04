Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: APP, THC, BAC

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) options are showing a volume of 7,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 717,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.7% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 934,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,700 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 260,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 31,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APP options, THC options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BDC Baby Bonds and Preferreds
ATMC YTD Return
NFTY Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.