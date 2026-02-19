Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: APP, BBWI, ACN

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total of 35,428 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,500 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 20,407 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 8,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 864,000 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) options are showing a volume of 24,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 7,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,100 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

