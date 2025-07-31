Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: APP, AMZN, COST

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 977,956 contracts, representing approximately 97.8 million underlying shares or approximately 274.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 33,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 40,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 197.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 4,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APP options, AMZN options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
