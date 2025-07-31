Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: APP, AMZN, COST

July 31, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 124,678 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 323.8% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 10,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 977,956 contracts, representing approximately 97.8 million underlying shares or approximately 274.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 33,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 40,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 197.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 4,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APP options, AMZN options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

