Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: APP, ADM, OXY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total of 31,998 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.7% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 1,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,300 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) options are showing a volume of 19,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,900 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 106,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 9,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 964,900 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APP options, ADM options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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