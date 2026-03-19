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APP

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: APP, ADM, OXY

March 19, 2026 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total of 31,998 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.7% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,300 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) options are showing a volume of 19,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,900 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 106,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 9,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 964,900 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APP options, ADM options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock DMA
 CTMX Videos
 Metals Channel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock DMA-> CTMX Videos-> Metals Channel-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APP
ADM
OXY

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