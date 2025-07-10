Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ANNX, SPOT, STNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Annexon Inc (Symbol: ANNX), where a total of 9,167 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 916,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.5% of ANNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 6,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,500 underlying shares of ANNX. Below is a chart showing ANNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 10,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 8,417 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 841,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,800 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

