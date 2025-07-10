Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ANNX, SPOT, STNG

July 10, 2025 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Annexon Inc (Symbol: ANNX), where a total of 9,167 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 916,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.5% of ANNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,500 underlying shares of ANNX. Below is a chart showing ANNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 10,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 8,417 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 841,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,800 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ANNX options, SPOT options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

