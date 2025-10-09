Markets
AMZN

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, WEAV, MSFT

October 09, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 671,576 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 67.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 144.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 78,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Weave Communications Inc (Symbol: WEAV) options are showing a volume of 15,519 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.2% of WEAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,000 underlying shares of WEAV. Below is a chart showing WEAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 274,304 contracts, representing approximately 27.4 million underlying shares or approximately 138% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 21,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, WEAV options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

