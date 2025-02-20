Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, CCL, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 362,418 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 36.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 27,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 172,054 contracts, representing approximately 17.2 million underlying shares or approximately 93.9% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 15,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 42,976 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 80.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 7,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,400 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

