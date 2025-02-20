News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, CCL, MS

February 20, 2025 — 01:29 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 362,418 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 36.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 27,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 172,054 contracts, representing approximately 17.2 million underlying shares or approximately 93.9% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 15,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 42,976 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 80.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 7,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,400 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CCL options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
