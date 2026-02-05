Markets
AMD

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMD, GME, LLY

February 05, 2026 — 03:51 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 809,417 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 80.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 191.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 28,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 198,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 181.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 14,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 53,944 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 165.5% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1220 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 1,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1220 strike highlighted in orange:

