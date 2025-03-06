Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMC, GWW, BANC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total volume of 49,293 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025 , with 7,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,200 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 1,246 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 124,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $990 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $990 strike highlighted in orange:

And Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC) options are showing a volume of 8,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 870,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of BANC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 4,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,000 underlying shares of BANC. Below is a chart showing BANC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

