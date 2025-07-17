Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMBC, VNO, MMM

July 17, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC), where a total volume of 5,787 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 578,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.9% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 950,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) options are showing a volume of 12,170 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of VNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 12,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of VNO. Below is a chart showing VNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 18,416 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

