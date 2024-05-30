Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMBA, VEEV, PD

Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) saw options trading volume of 5,714 contracts, representing approximately 571,400 underlying shares or approximately 84% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 680,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And PagerDuty Inc (Symbol: PD) saw options trading volume of 7,090 contracts, representing approximately 709,000 underlying shares or approximately 78.1% of PD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 907,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,400 underlying shares of PD. Below is a chart showing PD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMBA options, VEEV options, or PD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying
ETFs Holding PPSI
ATUS Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.