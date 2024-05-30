Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMBA, VEEV, PD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total volume of 4,527 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 452,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.8% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,300 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) saw options trading volume of 5,714 contracts, representing approximately 571,400 underlying shares or approximately 84% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 680,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And PagerDuty Inc (Symbol: PD) saw options trading volume of 7,090 contracts, representing approximately 709,000 underlying shares or approximately 78.1% of PD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 907,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,400 underlying shares of PD. Below is a chart showing PD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

