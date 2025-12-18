Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALLY, DRI, RIVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), where a total volume of 14,237 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 11,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) saw options trading volume of 6,474 contracts, representing approximately 647,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,000 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 196,494 contracts, representing approximately 19.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 18,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALLY options, DRI options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.