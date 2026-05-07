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ALB

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALB, AMZN, DASH

May 07, 2026 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 15,086 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,200 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 374,616 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 37.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 29,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 27,940 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 1,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, AMZN options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 REITs Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BFRG
 Cheap Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
REITs Dividend Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BFRG-> Cheap Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALB
AMZN
DASH

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