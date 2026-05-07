Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALB, AMZN, DASH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 15,086 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,200 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 374,616 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 37.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 29,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 27,940 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 1,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, AMZN options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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