Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALB, AAPL, PLTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 47,332 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 17,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 653,084 contracts, representing approximately 65.3 million underlying shares or approximately 120.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 76,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 889,627 contracts, representing approximately 89.0 million underlying shares or approximately 119.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 79,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

