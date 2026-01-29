Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALAB, DOCU, ALKT

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 14,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,300 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alkami Technology Inc (Symbol: ALKT) options are showing a volume of 6,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 606,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of ALKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,400 underlying shares of ALKT. Below is a chart showing ALKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALAB options, DOCU options, or ALKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AERO
PKG Insider Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FXH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.