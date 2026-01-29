Markets
ALAB

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALAB, DOCU, ALKT

January 29, 2026 — 04:09 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB), where a total volume of 19,858 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 2,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,500 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 14,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,300 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Alkami Technology Inc (Symbol: ALKT) options are showing a volume of 6,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 606,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of ALKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,400 underlying shares of ALKT. Below is a chart showing ALKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALAB options, DOCU options, or ALKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AERO
 PKG Insider Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FXH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AERO-> PKG Insider Buying-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FXH-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALAB
DOCU
ALKT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.