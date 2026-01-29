Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALAB, DOCU, ALKT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB), where a total volume of 19,858 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026 , with 2,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,500 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 14,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,300 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alkami Technology Inc (Symbol: ALKT) options are showing a volume of 6,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 606,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of ALKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,400 underlying shares of ALKT. Below is a chart showing ALKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

