Markets
AKRO

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AKRO, DHI, AFRM

October 09, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO), where a total of 8,313 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 831,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69% of AKRO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,200 underlying shares of AKRO. Below is a chart showing AKRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) options are showing a volume of 20,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,500 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 43,714 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 4,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,300 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AKRO options, DHI options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ZURA Stock Predictions
 ARCT Videos
 CQP Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ZURA Stock Predictions-> ARCT Videos-> CQP Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AKRO
DHI
AFRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.