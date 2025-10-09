Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AKRO, DHI, AFRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO), where a total of 8,313 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 831,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69% of AKRO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 1,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,200 underlying shares of AKRO. Below is a chart showing AKRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) options are showing a volume of 20,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,500 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 43,714 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 4,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,300 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

