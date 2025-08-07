Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AKAM, EXPE, SOLV

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 7,785 contracts, representing approximately 778,500 underlying shares or approximately 53% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Solventum Corp (Symbol: SOLV) saw options trading volume of 2,763 contracts, representing approximately 276,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of SOLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,500 underlying shares of SOLV. Below is a chart showing SOLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
