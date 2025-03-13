Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AI, NTGR, AEO

Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) options are showing a volume of 5,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 563,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.2% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,600 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) options are showing a volume of 53,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.9% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 23,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AI options, NTGR options, or AEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
