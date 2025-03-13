Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AI, NTGR, AEO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 81,744 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 142.4% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 15,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) options are showing a volume of 5,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 563,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.2% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,600 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) options are showing a volume of 53,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.9% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 23,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AI options, NTGR options, or AEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

