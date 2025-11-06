Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AI, AMSC, SEZL

American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC) saw options trading volume of 7,102 contracts, representing approximately 710,200 underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,100 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sezzle Inc (Symbol: SEZL) saw options trading volume of 5,700 contracts, representing approximately 570,000 underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of SEZL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 836,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of SEZL. Below is a chart showing SEZL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
