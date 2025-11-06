Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AI, AMSC, SEZL

November 06, 2025 — 03:35 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 39,966 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.6% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 9,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 972,600 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC) saw options trading volume of 7,102 contracts, representing approximately 710,200 underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,100 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sezzle Inc (Symbol: SEZL) saw options trading volume of 5,700 contracts, representing approximately 570,000 underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of SEZL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 836,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of SEZL. Below is a chart showing SEZL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

