Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AGNC, HOOD, RCL

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 153,085 contracts, representing approximately 15.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 12,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 10,645 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
