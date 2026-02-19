Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AGNC, HOOD, RCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), where a total of 91,019 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 26,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 153,085 contracts, representing approximately 15.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 12,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 10,645 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

