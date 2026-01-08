Markets
AEO

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AEO, KTOS, CAR

January 08, 2026 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), where a total volume of 105,626 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 150% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 16,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) options are showing a volume of 27,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.4% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 1,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,400 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 6,209 contracts, representing approximately 620,900 underlying shares or approximately 107.7% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 576,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,400 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AEO options, KTOS options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CTAA
 AGL shares outstanding history
 WGA Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CTAA-> AGL shares outstanding history-> WGA Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AEO
KTOS
CAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.