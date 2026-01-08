Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AEO, KTOS, CAR

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) options are showing a volume of 27,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.4% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 1,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,400 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 6,209 contracts, representing approximately 620,900 underlying shares or approximately 107.7% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 576,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,400 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
