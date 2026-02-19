Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADBE, SPOT, DAL

February 19, 2026 — 03:42 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 25,462 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 1,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 17,324 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,700 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 34,605 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

