Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADBE, SOFI, EMN

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 275,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 11,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) options are showing a volume of 6,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 675,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,300 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, SOFI options, or EMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stock Buybacks
KFY Earnings History
TTPH Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.