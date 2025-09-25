Markets
ADBE

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADBE, SOFI, EMN

September 25, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 25,402 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 1,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 275,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 11,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) options are showing a volume of 6,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 675,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,300 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

