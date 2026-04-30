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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADAM, GME, CC

April 30, 2026 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adamas Trust Inc (Symbol: ADAM), where a total volume of 11,975 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 187.7% of ADAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 637,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 8,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,900 underlying shares of ADAM. Below is a chart showing ADAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 112,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 15,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) options are showing a volume of 31,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.8% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 15,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADAM options, GME options, or CC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Best High Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding FSGS
 Highest Yield Monthly Preferreds

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Best High Dividend Stocks-> Funds Holding FSGS-> Highest Yield Monthly Preferreds-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADAM
GME
CC

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