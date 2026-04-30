Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADAM, GME, CC

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 112,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 15,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) options are showing a volume of 31,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.8% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 15,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
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