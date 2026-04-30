Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADAM, GME, CC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adamas Trust Inc (Symbol: ADAM), where a total volume of 11,975 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 187.7% of ADAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 637,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 8,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,900 underlying shares of ADAM. Below is a chart showing ADAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 112,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 15,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) options are showing a volume of 31,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.8% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 15,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADAM options, GME options, or CC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.