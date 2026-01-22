Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ABT, ANET, SMCI

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 40,497 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 1,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 165,978 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 16,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABT options, ANET options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Preferred Stocks By Industry
SYK 13F Filers
ETFs Holding SBNY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.