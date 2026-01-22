Markets
ABT

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ABT, ANET, SMCI

January 22, 2026 — 01:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), where a total of 44,710 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.5% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 3,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,500 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 40,497 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 1,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 165,978 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 16,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABT options, ANET options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stocks By Industry
 SYK 13F Filers
 ETFs Holding SBNY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stocks By Industry-> SYK 13F Filers-> ETFs Holding SBNY-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABT
ANET
SMCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.