Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ABT, ANET, SMCI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), where a total of 44,710 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.5% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 3,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,500 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 40,497 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 1,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 165,978 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 16,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

