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AAPL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, MSFT, PANW

May 07, 2026 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 885,381 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 88.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 188.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 118,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 624,324 contracts, representing approximately 62.4 million underlying shares or approximately 176.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 44,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 66,259 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 95.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,600 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, MSFT options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Oil Stocks Paying Dividends
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BTOP
 ARK Investment Management Top Holdings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Oil Stocks Paying Dividends-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BTOP-> ARK Investment Management Top Holdings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
MSFT
PANW

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