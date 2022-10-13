Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WMT, DASH, COIN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 67,524 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 7,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 718,500 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:
DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 54,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.2% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 12,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 114,131 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.8% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 8,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,400 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
