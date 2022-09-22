Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UAL, CMRE, BOOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 43,511 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 4,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) options are showing a volume of 3,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 304,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,800 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) options are showing a volume of 2,307 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 230,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,000 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UAL options, CMRE options, or BOOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.