Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UAL, CMRE, BOOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 43,511 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 4,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) options are showing a volume of 3,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 304,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,800 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) options are showing a volume of 2,307 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 230,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,000 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

