Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TGTX, NVDA, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX), where a total volume of 23,164 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 130.1% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,000 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 614,371 contracts, representing approximately 61.4 million underlying shares or approximately 123.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 32,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 652,384 contracts, representing approximately 65.2 million underlying shares or approximately 89.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 73.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 30,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TGTX options, NVDA options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.