Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TGTX, NVDA, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX), where a total volume of 23,164 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 130.1% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,000 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 614,371 contracts, representing approximately 61.4 million underlying shares or approximately 123.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 32,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 652,384 contracts, representing approximately 65.2 million underlying shares or approximately 89.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 73.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 30,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGTX options, NVDA options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

