Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PG, NVAX, HZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total volume of 28,928 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 4,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,700 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 24,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,300 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO) saw options trading volume of 1,309 contracts, representing approximately 130,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of HZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,400 underlying shares of HZO. Below is a chart showing HZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

