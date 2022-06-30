Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NCR, ADBE, DASH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), where a total of 11,600 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,200 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 15,754 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 26,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,900 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NCR options, ADBE options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
