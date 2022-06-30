Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NCR, ADBE, DASH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), where a total of 11,600 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,200 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 15,754 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 26,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,900 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

