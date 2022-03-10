Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EBAY, DISCA, BA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), where a total of 69,125 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.8% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 14,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) options are showing a volume of 68,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of DISCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 29,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of DISCA. Below is a chart showing DISCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 72,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 4,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EBAY options, DISCA options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
