Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DE, RNG, OTTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 8,328 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 832,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.2% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,300 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) saw options trading volume of 11,680 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,000 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR) saw options trading volume of 1,013 contracts, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of OTTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 159,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of OTTR. Below is a chart showing OTTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DE options, RNG options, or OTTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

