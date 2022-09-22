Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DE, RNG, OTTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 8,328 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 832,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.2% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,300 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) saw options trading volume of 11,680 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,000 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR) saw options trading volume of 1,013 contracts, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of OTTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 159,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of OTTR. Below is a chart showing OTTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DE options, RNG options, or OTTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.