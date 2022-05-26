Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DBX, MOD, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX), where a total of 21,475 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.4% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,900 underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD) saw options trading volume of 1,330 contracts, representing approximately 133,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,300 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 742,482 contracts, representing approximately 74.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 135.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 78,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

