Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DBX, MOD, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX), where a total of 21,475 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.4% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,900 underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD) saw options trading volume of 1,330 contracts, representing approximately 133,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,300 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 742,482 contracts, representing approximately 74.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 135.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 78,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DBX options, MOD options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.