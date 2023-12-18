Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ZIMV, ADBE, SPWR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ZimVie Inc (Symbol: ZIMV), where a total of 12,499 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 655.5% of ZIMV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 190,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,700 underlying shares of ZIMV. Below is a chart showing ZIMV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 102,516 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 305.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 7,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 710,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
And SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) options are showing a volume of 138,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 215.6% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 18,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZIMV options, ADBE options, or SPWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: EEME Videos
VOT Options Chain
MDR Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.