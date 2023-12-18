Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ZIMV, ADBE, SPWR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ZimVie Inc (Symbol: ZIMV), where a total of 12,499 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 655.5% of ZIMV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 190,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,700 underlying shares of ZIMV. Below is a chart showing ZIMV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 102,516 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 305.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 7,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 710,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) options are showing a volume of 138,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 215.6% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 18,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZIMV options, ADBE options, or SPWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

