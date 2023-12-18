Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UTZ, AGM, CCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ), where a total of 3,605 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 360,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of UTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 767,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,200 underlying shares of UTZ. Below is a chart showing UTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM) options are showing a volume of 242 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of AGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 75 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,500 underlying shares of AGM. Below is a chart showing AGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 133,447 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 20,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

