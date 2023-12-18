News & Insights

Markets
UTZ

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UTZ, AGM, CCL

December 18, 2023 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ), where a total of 3,605 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 360,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of UTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 767,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,200 underlying shares of UTZ. Below is a chart showing UTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM) options are showing a volume of 242 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of AGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 75 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,500 underlying shares of AGM. Below is a chart showing AGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 133,447 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 20,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UTZ options, AGM options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CBLI Videos
 ILPT Insider Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding THW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UTZ
AGM
CCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.