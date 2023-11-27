Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UNP, CMRE, ZM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total volume of 22,535 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.9% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,700 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) saw options trading volume of 4,656 contracts, representing approximately 465,600 underlying shares or approximately 102% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 456,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,000 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 35,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.5% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,600 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
