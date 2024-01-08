Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSLA, JPM, ANET

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 919,965 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 92.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 111.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 59,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 57,010 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 5,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,800 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 8,758 contracts, representing approximately 875,800 underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,500 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
