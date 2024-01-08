Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SQ, TREE, LVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 54,858 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,000 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) saw options trading volume of 1,965 contracts, representing approximately 196,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,600 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 23,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 6,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,300 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

