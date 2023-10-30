Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SGEN, PAR, RMBS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total of 13,407 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.4% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,300 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR) saw options trading volume of 2,863 contracts, representing approximately 286,300 underlying shares or approximately 86.5% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,100 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) saw options trading volume of 9,085 contracts, representing approximately 908,500 underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,300 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SGEN options, PAR options, or RMBS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

