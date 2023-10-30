Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SAVE, ALGM, PRTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE), where a total of 58,790 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 266.3% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) saw options trading volume of 14,306 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 125.4% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,400 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Prothena Corp plc (Symbol: PRTA) saw options trading volume of 11,500 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 121.2% of PRTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 949,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of PRTA. Below is a chart showing PRTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAVE options, ALGM options, or PRTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
