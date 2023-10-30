News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SAVE, ALGM, PRTA

October 30, 2023 — 03:55 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE), where a total of 58,790 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 266.3% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) saw options trading volume of 14,306 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 125.4% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,400 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prothena Corp plc (Symbol: PRTA) saw options trading volume of 11,500 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 121.2% of PRTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 949,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of PRTA. Below is a chart showing PRTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SAVE options, ALGM options, or PRTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
