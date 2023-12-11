Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: QDEL, KRTX, HPQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in QuidelOrtho Corp (Symbol: QDEL), where a total volume of 2,615 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 261,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 519,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,500 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Karuna Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KRTX) saw options trading volume of 1,444 contracts, representing approximately 144,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of KRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of KRTX. Below is a chart showing KRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) options are showing a volume of 43,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 570,500 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

