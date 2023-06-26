Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ONEW, SLG, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OneWater Marine Inc (Symbol: ONEW), where a total volume of 442 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 44,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of ONEW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 90,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,100 underlying shares of ONEW. Below is a chart showing ONEW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) options are showing a volume of 12,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,100 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 142,501 contracts, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 17,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
