Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NKTX, UPST, AXSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nkarta Inc (Symbol: NKTX), where a total of 5,498 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 549,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of NKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,300 underlying shares of NKTX. Below is a chart showing NKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 53,036 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,200 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw options trading volume of 3,074 contracts, representing approximately 307,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 718,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKTX options, UPST options, or AXSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: High Beta Stocks
QTNT Insider Buying
Moodys Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.