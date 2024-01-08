Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NKTX, UPST, AXSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nkarta Inc (Symbol: NKTX), where a total of 5,498 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 549,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of NKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,300 underlying shares of NKTX. Below is a chart showing NKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 53,036 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,200 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw options trading volume of 3,074 contracts, representing approximately 307,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 718,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

