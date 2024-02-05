Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NET, F, AN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total volume of 15,186 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,000 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 283,789 contracts, representing approximately 28.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 30,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN) saw options trading volume of 1,826 contracts, representing approximately 182,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of AN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,100 underlying shares of AN. Below is a chart showing AN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NET options, F options, or AN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.